U.S. Airmen assigned to the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Royal Air Force Aviators look out of the cockpit of a RAF A400M Atlas over the Indo-Pacific Region, July 14, 2023, during Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 04:03
|Photo ID:
|7915764
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-FM551-1533
|Resolution:
|4994x3323
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
