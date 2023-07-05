FVEY nations partner during aeromedical evac mission

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM -- The air forces from Five Eyes nations, consisting of the United States Air Force, Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force and Canadian Air Force, partnered for historic aeromedical evacuation missions over the Indo-Pacific during Mobility Guardian 23, July 5-21, 2023.



One joint mission, which departed from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam and arrived at Hickam AFB, Hawaii, assembled highly-skilled medical professionals and aircraft crews from the participating FVEY nations to execute a complex patient transfer scenario. Emphasizing the paramount importance of rapid and efficient inter-air force coordination during life-saving operations, the scenario simulated the transport of 10 critical and urgent care patients from a remote location to a more advanced medical facility.



At the heart of the mission's triumph was the RAF A400M aircraft, renowned for its versatility and advanced medical capabilities. The A400M served as an ideal platform for aeromedical evacuation and critical care operations, providing a seamless integration of medical personnel and equipment from the U.S. Air Force, Royal Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and Canadian Air Force. This exceptional interoperability among the FVEY nations ensured the efficient and effective care and transportation of patients.



Beyond the immediate success of the mission, the collaborative effort provided an invaluable platform for the FVEY nations to strengthen relationships and exchange knowledge and lessons learned. As aeromedical evacuation and critical care operations assume a greater role in the face of evolving global challenges, the partnership among Allies continues to evolve and grow.



The FVEY nations' joint aeromedical evacuation and critical care mission exemplifies the shared values and close ties among these allied air forces. As they deepen their partnership and enhance interoperability, they reaffirm their commitment to excellence in patient care and the preservation of human life, embodying the spirit of collaboration and cooperation among the FVEY nations.

