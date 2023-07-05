Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 17 of 24]

    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force Aviators and U.S. Airmen assigned to the 375th AES conduct a joint medical training on a RAF A400M Atlas over Andersen Air Force Base Guam, July 14, 2023, for Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 04:02
    Photo ID: 7915761
    VIRIN: 230714-F-FM551-1487
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 19.7 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23
    United Kingdom and U.S. Air Forces conduct aeromedical flight training during Mobility Guardian 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    1CTCS
    RAF
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT