    MG23: NZ & AUS drop it like it's hot [Image 4 of 6]

    MG23: NZ &amp; AUS drop it like it's hot

    GUAM

    07.11.2023

    Coalition loadmasters look out over the Pacific Ocean from an Australian C-17 during a Joint airdrop
    near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 12, 2023. This airdrop was part of Mobility Guardian 23
    and showed how Allies and partners are capable of resupplying remote areas. MG23 is a mobility
    exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and
    partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force
    photo by A1C Caleb Parker)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 21:29
    This work, MG23: NZ & AUS drop it like it's hot [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

