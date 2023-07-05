Coalition loadmasters look out over the Pacific Ocean from an Australian C-17 during a Joint airdrop

near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 12, 2023. This airdrop was part of Mobility Guardian 23

and showed how Allies and partners are capable of resupplying remote areas. MG23 is a mobility

exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and

partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force

photo by A1C Caleb Parker)

