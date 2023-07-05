Coalition loadmasters look out over an island in the Pacific Ocean from an Australian C-17 during a

Joint airdrop near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 12, 2023. This airdrop was part of Mobility

Guardian 23 and showed how Allies and partners are capable of resupplying remote areas. MG23 is

a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies

and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air

Force photo by A1C Caleb Parker)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023