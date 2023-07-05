Cargo falls out of an Australian C-17 during a Joint airdrop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on

July 12, 2023 during Mobility Guardian 23. Seven countries participated in the airdrop, including the

U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, France, New Zealand and the U.K. MG23 is a mobility exercise held

across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering

the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Caleb

Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 7914623 VIRIN: 230711-F-BI574-1095 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 1 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MG23: NZ & AUS drop it like it's hot [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.