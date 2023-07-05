Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG23: NZ & AUS drop it like it's hot [Image 3 of 6]

    MG23: NZ &amp; AUS drop it like it's hot

    GUAM

    07.11.2023

    Cargo falls out of an Australian C-17 during a Joint airdrop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on
    July 12, 2023 during Mobility Guardian 23. Seven countries participated in the airdrop, including the
    U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, France, New Zealand and the U.K. MG23 is a mobility exercise held
    across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering
    the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Caleb
    Parker)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 21:28
    Photo ID: 7914623
    VIRIN: 230711-F-BI574-1095
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

