Cargo falls out of an Australian C-17 during a Joint airdrop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on
July 12, 2023 during Mobility Guardian 23. Seven countries participated in the airdrop, including the
U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, France, New Zealand and the U.K. MG23 is a mobility exercise held
across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering
the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Caleb
Parker)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7914623
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-BI574-1095
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
