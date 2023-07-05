A member of the New Zealand Army prepares cargo on an Australian C-17 for a Joint airdrop at

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a mobility

exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and

partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force

photo by A1C Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 7914622 VIRIN: 230711-F-BI574-1014 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.88 MB Location: GU