A member of the New Zealand Army prepares cargo on an Australian C-17 for a Joint airdrop at
Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a mobility
exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and
partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force
photo by A1C Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7914622
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-BI574-1014
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MG23: NZ & AUS drop it like it's hot [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS
