Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MG23: NZ & AUS drop it like it's hot [Image 2 of 6]

    MG23: NZ &amp; AUS drop it like it's hot

    GUAM

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A member of the New Zealand Army prepares cargo on an Australian C-17 for a Joint airdrop at
    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a mobility
    exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and
    partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force
    photo by A1C Caleb Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 21:28
    Photo ID: 7914622
    VIRIN: 230711-F-BI574-1014
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG23: NZ & AUS drop it like it's hot [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MG23: NZ &amp; AUS drop it like it's hot
    MG23: NZ &amp; AUS drop it like it's hot
    MG23: NZ &amp; AUS drop it like it's hot
    MG23: NZ &amp; AUS drop it like it's hot
    MG23: NZ &amp; AUS drop it like it's hot
    MG23: NZ &amp; AUS drop it like it's hot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT