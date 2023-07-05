Missing Man Formation Fly Over

230708-N-NS135-1188 ADRIADIC SEA (July 8, 2023) The crew of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), render a hand salute during the flyover by F/A-18 Super Hornets in a missing man formation during a memorial service for Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice Pryor, July 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

