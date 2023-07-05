Chief Reads The Watch

230708-N-NS135-1149 ADRIADIC SEA (July 8, 2023) Chief Intelligence Specialist Marcus Shell (front), assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), reads The Watch during a memorial service for Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice Pryor, July 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7913843
|VIRIN:
|230708-N-NS135-1149
|Resolution:
|5905x3937
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
