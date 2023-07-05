230708-N-NS135-1149 ADRIADIC SEA (July 8, 2023) Chief Intelligence Specialist Marcus Shell (front), assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), reads The Watch during a memorial service for Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice Pryor, July 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 03:02 Photo ID: 7913843 VIRIN: 230708-N-NS135-1149 Resolution: 5905x3937 Size: 1.41 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Reads The Watch [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.