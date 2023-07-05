Sailr Checks MH-60S Sea Hawk

230708-N-NS135-1038 ADRIADIC SEA (July 8, 2023) An aircrewman assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC)9, checks an MH-60S Sea Hawk while on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) prior to a passenger transfer, July 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

