230708-N-NS135-1166 ADRIADIC SEA (July 8, 2023) The crew of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), render a hand salute during the 21 Gun Salute as part of the memorial service for Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice Pryor, July 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 03:02 Photo ID: 7913851 VIRIN: 230708-N-NS135-1166 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.43 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21 Gun Salute During Memorial [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.