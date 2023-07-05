Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Chief Recites Creed [Image 3 of 6]

    Senior Chief Recites Creed

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230708-N-NS135-1095 ADRIADIC SEA (July 8, 2023) Senior Chief Machinist Mate Zachary Bristol (left), assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), recites The Chief Petty Officer’s Creed during a memorial service for Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice Pryor while Chief Damage Controlman Jordan Belcher (right), also assigned to Ramage, mans the ship’s bell, July 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

