Senior Chief Recites Creed

230708-N-NS135-1095 ADRIADIC SEA (July 8, 2023) Senior Chief Machinist Mate Zachary Bristol (left), assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), recites The Chief Petty Officer’s Creed during a memorial service for Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice Pryor while Chief Damage Controlman Jordan Belcher (right), also assigned to Ramage, mans the ship’s bell, July 8, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

