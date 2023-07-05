Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF51 observe 549th Military Police Company at spot check site [Image 5 of 7]

    TF51 observe 549th Military Police Company at spot check site

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Wair (right), a military police squad Leader, assists Spc. DeAndre Swinson (left), a military police gunner, both assigned to the 549th Military Police Company, in assembling a fixed gun position during a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, July 11. The U.S. Army North and XVIII ABN activated subordinate units to participate in a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise from July 10 - 15 to validate global response and readiness. The use of EDREs also assesses the unit’s home-station support procedures to ensure the Army can rapidly deploy to support America’s national security interests. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 7913427
    VIRIN: 230711-A-PO583-1075
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.84 MB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Operational readiness exercise

    ARNORTH
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Strength of the Nation
    EDRE
    TF51

