519th Military Battalion arrives at White Sands Missile Range

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 519th Military Police Battalion, 18th Airborne Corps, stationed at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, disembarked at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, in response to an emergency deployment readiness exercise. This EDRE assesses their rapid deployment capabilities and validates the U.S. Army's global readiness response framework. This exercise also serves to evaluate installation support procedures for deploying units on short notice. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff/ Released)

