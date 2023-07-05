TF51 observe 549th Military Police Company at spot check site

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Townsend, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 549th Military Police Company, observes Spc. DeAndre Swinson, a military police gunner, also assigned to the 549th Military Police Company, during a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, July 11. The U.S. Army North and XVIII ABN activated subordinate units to participate in a no-notice Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise from July 10 - 15 to validate global response and readiness. The use of EDREs also assesses the unit’s home-station support procedures to ensure the Army can rapidly deploy to support America’s national security interests. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US