    519th Military Battalion arrives at White Sands Missile Range [Image 2 of 7]

    519th Military Battalion arrives at White Sands Missile Range

    WHITE SANDS MISSLE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 519th Military Police Battalion, 18th Airborne Corps, stationed at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, unloaded at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, in response to an emergency deployment readiness exercise. This EDRE assesses their rapid deployment capabilities and validates the U.S. Army's global readiness. This exercise also serves to evaluate installation support procedures for deploying units on short notice. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff/ARNORTH Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 7913424
    VIRIN: 230710-A-PO583-1033
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 13.28 MB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSLE RANGE, NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 519th Military Battalion arrives at White Sands Missile Range [Image 7 of 7], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARNORTH
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Strength of the Nation
    EDRE
    TF51

