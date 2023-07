U.S. Army Soldiers from the 519th Military Police Battalion, 18th Airborne Corps, stationed at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, listen to the Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration brief, at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, in response to an emergency deployment readiness exercise. This EDRE assesses their rapid deployment capabilities and validates the U.S. Army's global readiness. This exercise also serves to evaluate installation support procedures for deploying units on short notice. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff/ARNORTH Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 18:39 Photo ID: 7913423 VIRIN: 230710-A-PO583-1090 Resolution: 4000x5600 Size: 19.19 MB Location: WHITE SANDS MISSLE RANGE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 519th Military Battalion arrives at White Sands Missile Range [Image 7 of 7], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.