A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron watches a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron as it taxis on the runway in preparation for post-flight procedures following a flight in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2023. U.S. Strategic Command regularly tests and evaluates the readiness of strategic assets such as the B-52 to ensure extended deterrence commitments are strong and credible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:12 Photo ID: 7911198 VIRIN: 120614-F-WV456-1227 Resolution: 6416x4277 Size: 13.05 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.