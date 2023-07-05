Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Thibodeau, 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, replaces an unserviceable constant speed direct oil cooler on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during routine engine maintenance in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. BTF deployments like this enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

