U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Thibodeau, 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, replaces an unserviceable constant speed direct oil cooler on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during routine engine maintenance in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. BTF deployments like this enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 21:12
|Photo ID:
|7911177
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-WV456-2001
|Resolution:
|7340x4893
|Size:
|16.19 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment
