    Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 1 of 5]

    Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Thibodeau, 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, replaces an unserviceable constant speed direct oil cooler on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during routine engine maintenance in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. BTF deployments like this enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment
    Bomber Task Force

