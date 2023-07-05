Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 5th Maintenance Group performs routine maintenance on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. BTF deployments like this enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

