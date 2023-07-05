Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jerid Shirley-Gessel, 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks technical orders during routine maintenance on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron while deployed in support of Bomber Task Force operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 14, 2023. BTF missions like this enable Airmen to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate U.S. Strategic Command’s always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

