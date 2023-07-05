Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 2 of 5]

    Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Faulkner, 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, performs routine maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. Dedicated U.S. Strategic Command Airmen like Faulkner allow the command to execute its operations and provide the nation with its strategic deterrent against threats in all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

