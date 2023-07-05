Minot Airmen maintain aircraft, ensure readiness during Bomber Task Force deployment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Faulkner, 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, performs routine maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. Dedicated U.S. Strategic Command Airmen like Faulkner allow the command to execute its operations and provide the nation with its strategic deterrent against threats in all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

