    Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023 [Image 13 of 13]

    Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023

    COVELO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Alves, a medical specialist assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing, works with a patient during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in Covelo, California, June 16, 2023. IRT missions offer no-cost medical care to communities in the U.S. while also providing hands-on experience to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:43
    Photo ID: 7908390
    VIRIN: 230616-Z-GV629-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1360
    Size: 774.95 KB
    Location: COVELO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    IRT
    Joint Force
    Air Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training

