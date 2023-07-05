Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jessica Alves, a medical specialist assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing, works with a patient during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in Covelo, California, June 16, 2023. IRT missions offer no-cost medical care to communities in the U.S. while also providing hands-on experience to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)
