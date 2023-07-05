Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023 [Image 9 of 13]

    Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023

    COVELO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Neomi Goehner, a veterinary technician assigned to the 7362 Veterinary Detachment, provides postoperative care to a dog in Covelo, California, June 14, 2023. Hands-on training is mission essential for service members to be deployment ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:43
    Photo ID: 7908383
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-GV629-1103
    Resolution: 5317x7971
    Size: 38.39 MB
    Location: COVELO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Joint Force
    Veterinary Care
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Army
    Training

