Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023

U.S. Marines, assigned to the 6th Communications Battalion, work together to set up radio equipment in Covelo, California, June 16, 2023. The 6th Communications Battalion specializes in communications and is trained to provide radio and satellite services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)

