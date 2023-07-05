U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Blood, a medical specialist assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing, sits with a dog after surgery in Covelo, California, June 16, 2023. Hands-on training is mission essential for service members to be deployment ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 23:43
|Photo ID:
|7908385
|VIRIN:
|230616-Z-GV629-2289
|Resolution:
|7230x5384
|Size:
|20.9 MB
|Location:
|COVELO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
