    Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023 [Image 10 of 13]

    Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023

    COVELO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Blood, a medical specialist assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing, sits with a dog after surgery in Covelo, California, June 16, 2023. Hands-on training is mission essential for service members to be deployment ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:43
    Photo ID: 7908385
    VIRIN: 230616-Z-GV629-2289
    Resolution: 7230x5384
    Size: 20.9 MB
    Location: COVELO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Medical
    IRT
    Joint Force
    Air Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training

