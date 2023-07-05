Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023

Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing administer an IV on a patient during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in Covelo, California, June 16, 2023. An IRT is a joint-force training mission that provides no-cost medical care to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)
