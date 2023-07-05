Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023 [Image 12 of 13]

    Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023

    COVELO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing administer an IV on a patient during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in Covelo, California, June 16, 2023. An IRT is a joint-force training mission that provides no-cost medical care to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 23:43
    Photo ID: 7908389
    VIRIN: 230616-Z-GV629-1014
    Resolution: 6698x4475
    Size: 24.76 MB
    Location: COVELO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Round Valley Innovative Readiness Training 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

