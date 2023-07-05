230705-N-NS135-1072 ADRIADIC SEA (July 5, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), participate in a Junior Enlisted Association meeting for new and current members, July 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 03:13 Photo ID: 7903554 VIRIN: 230705-N-NS135-1072 Resolution: 5102x3401 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Junior Enlisted Association Meeting [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.