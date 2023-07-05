Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Prepares Dinner [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailor Prepares Dinner

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230705-N-NS135-1006 ADRIADIC SEA (July 5, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Woodruff, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepares dinner for the crew, July 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 03:13
    Photo ID: 7903527
    VIRIN: 230705-N-NS135-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Prepares Dinner [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Prepares Dinner
    Sailor Food For Chow
    Sailor Looks For Damage
    Sailor Practices Making Repairs
    Sailor Puts Away Hose
    Ramage Junior Enlisted Association Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT