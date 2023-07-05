230705-N-NS135-1049 ADRIADIC SEA (July 5, 2023) Seaman Isaac Rodriguez, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), trains using a soft patch to repair a damaged pipe during a damage control drill, July 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 03:13 Photo ID: 7903533 VIRIN: 230705-N-NS135-1049 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.21 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Practices Making Repairs [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.