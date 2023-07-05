Sailor Food For Chow

230705-N-NS135-1032 ADRIADIC SEA (July 5, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Christian Gauna, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepares food for dinner, July 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

