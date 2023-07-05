Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Food For Chow [Image 2 of 6]

    Sailor Food For Chow

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230705-N-NS135-1032 ADRIADIC SEA (July 5, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Christian Gauna, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepares food for dinner, July 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

