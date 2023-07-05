Sailor Looks For Damage

230705-N-NS135-1035 ADRIADIC SEA (July 5, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Recruit Mason Costin (left), assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), takes part in a damage control drill, July 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 03:13
|Photo ID:
|7903532
|VIRIN:
|230705-N-NS135-1035
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
