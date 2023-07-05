Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Band plays Fussa Tanabata Festival 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    PACAF Band plays Fussa Tanabata Festival 2023

    JAPAN

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Festival goers walk the streets of Fussa City decorated in banners and streamers at the 2023 Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, July 8, 2023. This is the first Tanabata festival in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marks a return to more engagements between Team Yokota and the local communities. The Tanabata Festival is also known as the ‘Star Festival’ and was introduced in Japan by Empress Kōken in the year 755. The festival celebrates the meeting of the celestial deities Orihime and Hikoboshi (also known as the stars Vega and Altair) as they are seen close together in the sky once a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

