PACAF Band plays Fussa Tanabata Festival 2023

A papercraft sign, celebrating 70 years of celebration, is displayed at the 2023 Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, July 8, 2023. This is the first Tanabata festival in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marks a return to more engagements between Team Yokota and the local communities. The Tanabata Festival is also known as the ‘Star Festival’ and was introduced in Japan by Empress Kōken in the year 755. The festival celebrates the meeting of the celestial deities Orihime and Hikoboshi (also known as the stars Vega and Altair) as they are seen close together in the sky once a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

