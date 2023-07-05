The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific Asia band “Final Approach” performs at the 2023 Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, July 8, 2023. Final Approach is a high-octane popular music ensemble that is composed of professional musicians who are well versed in American popular music of the 60’s through the hits of today, as well as the popular songs of Team Yokota’s host nation, Japan. This is the first Tanabata festival in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marks a return to more engagements between Team Yokota members and the local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 03:08 Photo ID: 7903528 VIRIN: 230708-F-HU835-3006 Resolution: 3816x2726 Size: 3.66 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Band plays Fussa Tanabata Festival 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.