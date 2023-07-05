PACAF Band plays Fussa Tanabata Festival 2023

The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific Asia band “Final Approach” poses for a photo with fans at the 2023 Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, July 8, 2023. Final Approach is a high-octane popular music ensemble that is composed of professional musicians who are well versed in American popular music of the 60’s through the hits of today, as well as the popular songs of Team Yokota’s host nation, Japan. This dynamic group performs in a multitude of settings from orphanages to high school gymnasiums to world-class concert halls throughout the Asia-Pacific region, all while representing the professionalism carried out daily by the Airmen of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

