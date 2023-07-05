U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Doe, a general dentist assigned to the 81st Dental Squadron, talks to a young patient prior to a dental procedure during mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness in Yellville, Arkansas, July 10, 2023. This is Doe’s first time participating in an Innovative Readiness Training mission. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while simultaneously providing key services with lasting benefits for U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 22:15 Photo ID: 7903316 VIRIN: 230710-F-ML790-1321 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.13 MB Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.