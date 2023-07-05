Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off [Image 5 of 5]

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Doe, a general dentist assigned to the 81st Dental Squadron, talks to a young patient prior to a dental procedure during mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness in Yellville, Arkansas, July 10, 2023. This is Doe’s first time participating in an Innovative Readiness Training mission. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while simultaneously providing key services with lasting benefits for U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint forces
    IRT
    Partnerships
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    Arkansas Wellness

