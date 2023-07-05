U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicole Teser, an optometrist assigned to the 459th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, conducts a vision screening during mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness in Yellville, Arkansas, July 10, 2023. The mission is part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, which provides a unique opportunity for military personnel from across services and components to work together in a joint environment while simultaneously benefiting communities in the U.S. and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 22:15 Photo ID: 7903314 VIRIN: 230710-F-ML790-1385 Resolution: 3065x4606 Size: 603.7 KB Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.