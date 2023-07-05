Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicole Teser, an optometrist assigned to the 459th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, conducts a vision screening during mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness in Yellville, Arkansas, July 10, 2023. The mission is part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, which provides a unique opportunity for military personnel from across services and components to work together in a joint environment while simultaneously benefiting communities in the U.S. and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)
