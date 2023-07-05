Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off [Image 2 of 5]

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S Air Force Capt. Carlos Zambrano, a dentist assigned to the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, performs a dental exam in Yellville, Arkansas, July 10, 2023. Zambrano is participating in Northwest Arkansas Wellness which is part of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while it simultaneously provides key servics with lasting benefits for U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 22:15
    Photo ID: 7903312
    VIRIN: 230710-F-ML790-1201
    Resolution: 5209x3466
    Size: 643.82 KB
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

