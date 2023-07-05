Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

U.S Air Force Capt. Carlos Zambrano, a dentist assigned to the 509th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, performs a dental exam in Yellville, Arkansas, July 10, 2023. Zambrano is participating in Northwest Arkansas Wellness which is part of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while it simultaneously provides key servics with lasting benefits for U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

