Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Pangilinan, a dental tech assigned to the 624th Aerospace Dental Squadron, performs a dental X-ray in Yellville, Arkansas, July 10, 2023 during mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness. The mission is run by the Innovative Readiness Training program. IRT has been executing medical, civil engineering, and transportation missions for over 25 years for communities in the U.S. and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

