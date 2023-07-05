Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT kicks off

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexandra Hernandez, a dentist assigned to the 507th Medical Squadron, prepares dental equipment before examining a patient in Yellville, Arkansas, July 10, 2023 during mission Northwest Arkansas Wellness. More than 180 U.S. service members from over 20 different units across the nation are participating in the effort. The mission is an Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides a unique opportunity for military personnel from across services and components to work together in a joint environment while simultaneously benefiting communities in the U.S. and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kate Bragg)

