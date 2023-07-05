A MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guardsman presents colors during the National Anthem at the 6th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony, at MacDill AFB, Florida, July 10, 2023. The ceremonial guardsman is an Airman of good reputation having integrity, ethical conduct and exhibiting standards which merit respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7902728
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-WT071-1002
|Resolution:
|4557x6380
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th Operations Group change of command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
