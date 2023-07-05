Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Operations Group change of command [Image 1 of 7]

    6th Operations Group change of command

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, addresses attendees during his assumption of command, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2023. The 6th OG enables execution of 26 Active Duty and Reserve KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 15:56
    Photo ID: 7902722
    VIRIN: 230710-F-WT071-1005
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, 6th Operations Group change of command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS

    Refueling
    AMC
    MacDillAFB
    6ARW
    6OG

