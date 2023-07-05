6th Operations Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, addresses attendees during his assumption of command, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2023. The 6th OG enables execution of 26 Active Duty and Reserve KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023
Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US