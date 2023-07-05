6th Operations Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, renders his first salute to the group during his assumption of command, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2023. The 6th OG maintains constant mission readiness for immediate, sustained, long-range air refueling and airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7902724
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-WT071-1007
|Resolution:
|3484x4877
|Size:
|900.77 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
