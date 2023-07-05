6th Operations Group change of command

Members of the 6th Operations Group stand for the invocation as part of an assumption of command ceremony, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2023. The 6th OG provides worldwide air refueling and airlift in support of conventional, non-conventional, and peacetime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

