6th Operations Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, returns a salute to Col. Jeff Mrazik, as Mrazik assumes command of the 6th Operations Group, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 10, 2023. The 6th OG maintains constant mission readiness for immediate, sustained, long-range air refueling and airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

