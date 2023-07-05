U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Europe, thanks Col. Kenneth D. Spicer for his support and leadership and welcomes Col. Paul D. Lang and his family to the command during the Public Health Command Europe, change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, June 30, 2023 at Landstuhl, Germany. Col. Paul D. Lang assumed command of the unit from Col. Kenneth D. Spicer. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

