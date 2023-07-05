Public Health Command Europe Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ilker Irmak, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, Public Health Command Europe, passes the unit colors to Col. Kenneth D. Spicer (right), outgoing Public Health Command Europe commander, during a change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, June 30, 2023 at Landstuhl, Germany. Col. Paul D. Lang assumed command of the unit from Spicer. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

