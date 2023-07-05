Public Health Command Europe Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Kenneth D. Spicer, outgoing commander, Public Health Command Europe, provides remarks during the change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, June 30, 2023 at Landstuhl, Germany. Col. Paul D. Lang assumed command of the unit from Spicer. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

